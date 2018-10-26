WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: WPME/Fox College Sports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 6-5

LAST MEETING: Oct. 21, 2017, won by Maine, 12-10

LAST WEEK: Albany lost to Towson, 56-28; Maine lost to William & Mary, 27-20

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: Chris Ferguson has thrown 94 passes the last two games. And while he’s been effective, throwing for 278 yards each game, the Black Bears want more balance to their offense. So look for Maine to try to re-establish its running game against an Albany run defense that gives up 147.7 yards per game. Ramon Jefferson is coming off a career-high 80 yards against William & Mary. When Maine does throw the ball, look for Ferguson to get Earnest Edwards the ball as much as possible. He’s coming off a career-best 196 receiving yards.

WHEN ALBANY HAS THE BALL: The Great Danes average nearly 400 yards a game in total offense and much of it comes through the air, where Vincent Testaverde (the son of former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde) has completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards and 11 touchdowns. Albany has an exceptional back in Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks (603 yards rushing, third in CAA) but will look to stretch the field as much as possible, with freshman Dev Holmes (37 passes, 671 yards, five touchdowns) and junior Juwan Green (back-to-back 100-yard receiving games).

KEY STAT: 86.9 penalty yards per game by Maine, worst in the CAA.

OUTLOOK: Weather could certainly be a factor in this one, with heavy rain forecast for Saturday afternoon. That may play into Maine’s advantage as the Black Bears look to get back to a power running game with Jefferson and Joe Fitzpatrick while Albany’s offense is fueled by the pass. That doesn’t mean the Great Danes can’t run the ball – their two lead backs (Ibitokun-Hanks and Karl Mofor) each average over 54.0 yards per rush. But they’ll be going against the nation’s best FCS rush defense. Maine allows only 61.7 rushing yards per game. Special teams could also be a factor. Albany gives up 36.2 yards per kick return and Edwards averages 26.4 yards on his kick returns.

OF NOTE: Maine has won the last three games in this series but only has a 2-4 record at home against Albany. … In the last two games, Maine has amassed 29 penalties for 327 yards. … Maine LB Sterling Sheffield leads the CAA with 7.5 sacks and is second in tackles for a loss with 10, right behind teammate DeShawn Stevens, who has 10.5. … In his last three games, Maine’s Earnest Edwards has put up 523 all-purpose yards.

— Mike Lowe

