CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A “trophy home” is generally defined as one in the top 2 percent of its particular category. Another definition might be: You know one when you see one. And this hand-crafted log masterpiece at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain is just such a rare and special property.

Completed in 2004, “Fireside Lodge” is a work of art by Tobique Log Homes in New Brunswick, Canada. It was built to the highest standards of quality (for example, the spruce logs’ minimum large-end diameter is 17 inches) in Canada; then disassembled, and shipped here to Sugarloaf Village, where the home was re-created to the same exacting specifications. The process took three years.

The property, which includes a detached, 900-square-foot garage with loft, sits on almost three very private acres in close proximity to all the resort’s four-season attractions, from the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center’s Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, to Sugarloaf Golf Club and its Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course, which is one of New England’s finest.

The stunning, ski-lodge-style home, plus its 1,400-square foot deck with hot tub and gazebo, provide the perfect year-round retreat for enjoying the wonders of the surroundings. Weddings and corporate retreats have been held here. The 14-room house with three levels of living is designed to accommodate a large family or families, or groups of friends, and can sleep as many as 17 people.

The 7,563-square-foot interior reflects the great natural beauty of the home’s setting, and possesses a warm rusticity accented by subtle, elegant details, such as the inlay in the foyer. The kitchen is a gourmet cook’s dream, part of an open-concept main floor that includes a huge great room that offers views of Sugarloaf, and whose stone fireplace soars to the peak of the cathedral ceiling. There are seven wood-burning fireplaces, made from three varieties of native stone, and a firewood elevator.

The five bedrooms – three with en suite bath and fireplace – include a first-floor master. There are four full baths. Downstairs, the expansive, tin-ceilinged game room with a custom bar offers more space to entertain. Both a sauna and a ski-tuning room are nearby.

Among the home’s amenities are multizone radiant heat throughout, and security and whole-house sound systems.

Fireside Lodge, at 5008 Twin Brook Road, Carrabassett Valley, is listed for sale at $1,575,000 by Dan McCarron of Lakepoint Real Estate. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Dan at 207-838-2603 or at [email protected]

