WELLS — Tyler Bridge rushed for 307 yards and seven touchdowns as top-seeded Wells rolled to a 49-14 win over eighth-seeded Poland in a Class D South football quarterfinal Friday night.

Bridge twice ran for TDs of 67 yards. He also scored from 48 yards midway through the third quarter to put Wells (9-0) ahead 42-14.

The Warriors led 28-6 at halftime.

Wells hosts No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (5-4) next Friday.

SANFORD 42, DEERING 21: Leyton Bickford returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and Xavier Levine accounted for four touchdowns to lead the fourth-seeded Spartans (6-3) over the fifth-seeded Rams (3-6) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Sanford.

Bickford’s blocked punt return came two minutes into the second quarter and tied the game at 7-7. He caught a touchdown pass from Levine later in the quarter to put Sanford ahead 21-7.

Levine scored three times on the ground in the second half, and finished with 89 rushing yards and 101 yards passing.

Michael Randall of Deering caught two touchdown passes from James Opio, and Travis Soule had a 62-yard touchdown run.

Sanford advances to play at top-seeded Thornton Academy (8-0) next Saturday.

CHEVERUS 33, BANGOR 12: Sean Tompkins ran for a 68-yard touchdown to give the third-seeded Stags (7-2) a 13-6 halftime lead, and Teigan Lindstedt rushed for two TDs as Cheverus beat the sixth-seeded Rams (1-8) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Deering High.

The Stags advance to play No. 2 Oxford Hills (6-2).

MARSHWOOD 61, GORHAM 6: Trevor Chase caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the second-seeded Hawks (8-1) overpowered the seventh-seeded Rams (4-5) in a Class B South quarterfinal in South Berwick.

Marshwood led 28-0 after one quarter, getting a 48-yard touchdown run from Justin Bryant, a 26-yard run from Chase and two TD passes from Tommy Springer – to Chase (27 yards) and Connor Caverly (32 yards).

The Hawks will host No. 3 Falmouth in the semifinals next weekend.

FALMOUTH 31, NOBLE 13: Coleman Allen and Brady Douglas each scored a pair of touchdowns as the third-seeded Yachtsmen (6-3) beat No. 6 Noble (5-4) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Falmouth.

KENNEBUNK 55, MT. ARARAT 7: Ryan Connors caught a touchdown pass from Tripp Bush on Kennebunk’s opening drive, then returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown later in the first quarter as the top-seeded Rams (9-0) opened a quick 28-0 lead and defeated the eighth-seeded Eagles (2-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Kennebunk.

The Rams led 49-0 at halftime. Derek Smith rushed for a TD and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Kennebunk advances to host fourth-seeded Greely (5-4) next Friday.

BRUNSWICK 35, BREWER 13: Nate Girardin scored twice on the ground and threw a touchdown pass to lead the third-seeded Dragons (6-3) over the sixth-seeded Witches (2-7) in a Class B North quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Girardin’s 63-yard touchdown run put Brunswick ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter. He added a 56-yard TD just before halftime to make it 21-13, then tossed a touchdown pass to Travis Nadeau in the second half.

Brunswick advances to play No. 2 Cony (7-1) next Friday at Lewiston High.

GARDINER 26, MORSE 12: Nate Malinowski rushed for more than 300 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Tigers (4-5) over the sixth-seeded Shipbuilders (4-5) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Gardiner.

Sean Michaud caught a 94-yard touchdown pass to put Gardiner up 6-0 in the first quarter, and Malinowski broke off a 74-yard score in the second quarter to send the Tigers into halftime with a 13-6 lead. Malinowski added TDs of 30 yards and 1 yard in the second half.

LEAVITT 56, LAKE REGION 0: Wyatt Hathaway passed for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the first half for top-seeded Leavitt (8-1) in a Class C South quarterfinal win over No. 8 Lake Region (2-7), in Turner.

Stephen Gray picked up the first touchdown on a 40-yard run. Leavitt led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half. Cole Morin had two touchdown receptions to close out the half.

Hathaway completed 11 of 14 passes.

The Hornets will host No. 4 Cape Elizabeth next week.

