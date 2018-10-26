YARMOUTH — Cape Elizabeth got first-half goals from Archie McEvoy and Phil Tarling and held on to upset top-seeded Yarmouth 2-1 in a Class B South boys’ soccer semifinal Friday afternoon, ending the Clippers’ bid for a fifth consecutive state championship.

Yarmouth (13-1-2) entered the game with a 45-match unbeaten streak and was trying to join Bangor Christian – the Class D champion from 2009-13 – as the only Maine boys’ soccer teams to win five straight title. But the Clippers fell behind quickly, as McEvoy scored off an assist from Nick Aceto just three minutes into the game.

Phil Tarling made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

The fourth-seeded Capers (9-4-3) held Yarmouth scoreless until the Clippers broke through with about four minutes left. Cape held on from there, earning a spot in the regional final Wednesday against Greely or Freeport.

WAYNFLETE 2, MT. ABRAM 0: Top-seeded Waynflete (13-0-3) scored twice late in the first half, and its defense did the rest in a Class C South semifinal victory over No. 4 Mt. Abram (13-3).

After several near-misses, the Flyers took the lead with 11:14 left in the first half. Oliver Burdick served in a corner kick that glanced off the head of Joey Ansel-Mullen and on to the head of Aidan Kieffer, who finished.

Less than six minutes later, with 5:25 remaining in the half, Ben Adey served up a pass into the box, where Askar Houssein was waiting to knock it home.

Waynflete’s back line, featuring Adey, Kieffer, Miles Lipton and Harry Millspaugh, held the Roadrunners without a shot.

The Flyers will play for the regional title Wednesday against No. 3 Maranacook, which beat Hall-Dale in penalty kicks.

GIRLS

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, MT. ABRAM 1: Sophia Santamaria scored twice, and Katie McPherson had a goal and an assist for the second-seeded Rangers (15-1) in a Class C South semifinal win over the sixth-seeded Roadrunners (11-5-1) in Kittery.

Traip built a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by Bella Woollacott, McPherson and Santamaria, who converted a free kick from about 30 yards.

Jade Davis put Mt. Abram on the board late in the first half. McPherson set up a goal by Sidney Auclair early in the second half, and Santamaria capped the scoring with a penalty kick.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >