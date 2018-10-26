HOCKEY

Mike Szmatula scored the go-ahead goal with two minutes left in the first period Friday night and the Adirondack Thunder (4-2) went on to a 3-1 victory against the Maine Mariners (2-3) at Glens Falls, New York.

Alex Kile, from Terrence Wallin and Dawson Leedahl, gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead 7:24 into the game. But Peter MacArthur notched a power-play goal to tie it less than a minute before Szmatula converted Conor Riley’s assist for a 2-1 lead.

Riley added the final goal on an empty-netter with 28 seconds left in the game.

Brandon Halvorson had 31 saves for Maine.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Kiki Bertens advanced to the semifinals in Singapore when Naomi Osaka, the U.S. Open champion, retired from the match with an upper left leg injury after losing the first set, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens also advanced to the semifinals by defeating Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-3.

• The Women’s Tennis Association dedicated its trophy for the top-ranked player of the year in honor of Chris Evert. Simona Halep is the year-end No. 1 for the second straight season.

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer was pushed hard to beat Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Basle, Switzerland.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Robert Wickens, who was involved in an August crash at Pocono Raceway publicly confirmed for the first time that he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

SKELETON

RETIREMENT ANNOUNCED: Matt Antoine, a longtime U.S. team member, made an unexpected announcement that he’s retiring.

Antoine would have been the top U.S. sled on the World Cup circuit this season.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said doubling the prize money for the women’s World Cup teams to $30 million is progress. The total prize money will be $440 million for the men’s teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

GOLF

HSBC CHAMPIONS: Tony Finau shot a 5-under 67 to build a three-shot lead over Masters champion Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Justin Rose at Shanghai.

LPGA: Wei-Ling Hsu rode the support of her home crowd to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the Taiwan championship at Taoyuan.

PGA: Norman Xiong shot a 5-under 67 on another damp, chilly day at Jackson, Mississippi, for a share of the second-round lead with Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

CHAMPIONS: Tom Byrum birdied five of the last seven holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead in the Invesco QQQ Championship at Thousand Oaks, California.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >