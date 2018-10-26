GORHAM — Third-seeded Cheverus got goals from Lauren Jordan and Emma Gallant to upend second-seeded Gorham 2-0 Friday in a Class A South girls’ soccer semifinal.
The Stags (14-2) will play the winner of the Scarborough-Windham game in the regional final. Gorham finished 11-3-2.
Cheverus controlled much of the play in the first half and took the lead when Jordan scored with 5:20 remaining in the first half. She kicked a long ball from the 30 that Gorham keeper Lily Courtney first caught, them dropped, with the ball rolling behind the goal line.
Gallant scored with 9:36 remaining in the game.
This story will be updated.
