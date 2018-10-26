Zak Ringelstein, the Democratic 2018 U.S. Senate candidate, gave a TEDx Talk once explaining his belief, as a public school teacher, that it is important to teach our children to dream.

In this ever-changing world, I saw the suffering of so many Americans for what it really was: the result of a corporate takeover of our government. A politician who accepts corporate political action committee donations puts donors first while denying the majority a fair deal.

To bring fair housing, health care, education, wages and loan forgiveness to Maine, corporations must pay their fair share. In politics, it’s about representing everyone, especially the middle class. I want a senator with a vision of a future for us all. Zak Ringelstein says “no” to money in politics and gives it back to us.

Adam Rice

Portland

