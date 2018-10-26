It is critical that Congress renew the tried and true approach of compromise and bipartisanship, setting aside the interminable partisan fighting and ugliness of the past several years. I am convinced that Marty Grohman can be such a leader representing Maine’s 1st District. That is why I am happy to support his independent campaign for Congress.

He is a small-businessman who has created jobs and met a payroll, and he understands the importance of protecting Maine jobs at Bath Iron Works and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Marty will have the courage to fight for regular order in the House of Representatives, putting openness and transparency ahead of partisan political maneuvering. And he will fight to restore the critical checks and balances that the Constitution placed between the legislative and executive branches of government.

Please consider a vote for Marty Grohman for Congress – he will make us proud.

David Emery

former Republican U.S. representative, 1st Congressional District

Tenants Harbor

