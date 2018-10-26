I was driving along Baxter Boulevard on Oct. 12. I turned on my radio and was happy to hear independent Sen. Angus King’s voice on “Maine Calling.”

A caller had asked Sen. King about the growing national debt and the president’s tax cuts. I am a senior citizen and rely on my Social Security and Medicare.

Sen. King stated in the simplest terms that the majority party in Congress wants to reduce the deficit (to which, by the way, they’ve added $1.5 trillion in unfunded tax cuts) by cutting spending on “entitlements,” also known as our Social Security and Medicare benefits. Sen. King pledged to fight to protect our Social Security and Medicare in Washington, as he has done for the past six years.

I am proud that Sen. King is my United States senator and one who routinely fights for my interests, and I will vote to re-elect him Nov. 6.

Richard Jorgensen

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >