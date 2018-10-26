Having independent Angus King represent Maine in the U.S. Senate is a blessing to be preserved for another six-year term.
After an impressive eight years as our governor and six more in the Senate, Angus is a highly skilled and respected advocate for Maine interests of all types. As just one example, I’ve observed how effectively Angus has worked to support Bath Iron Works and the interests of its employees through the lengthy defense authorization and appropriations process. Angus is a great representative of Maine!
Nationally, Angus has quickly evolved into one of the Senate’s most thoughtful leaders and credible voices. America desperately needs to retain Sen. King’s honesty, reasonableness and astute judgment beyond 2018. We can all be very proud of the job he has done representing us. For these and many other reasons, it is vitally important we keep Angus on the job for another term!
Bill Haggett
former CEO, Bath Iron Works
West Bath
