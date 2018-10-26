LEWISTON — A Lewiston man was charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after a two-car crash Thursday night on the Maine Turnpike that injured three people.

David Strout of Lewiston was heading north on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed when he struck the guardrail at mile 79, according to Lt. Erik Baker of the Maine State Police. Strout’s vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by Donald Cote of Sabattus, said Baker.

Strout fled the scene, but was captured a short time later in Lewiston, Baker said.

Cote, complaining of pain in his arm, was taken to the hospital. Two passengers in Strout’s vehicle also were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday, closed both northbound lanes and the left southbound lane of the turnpike for a couple of hours due to debris on the road.

