Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to the campaigns of Maine’s 2018 U.S. Senate candidates Angus King's reelection campaign has raised $4.6 million since the beginning of 2017, including $3.5 million from individual donors and $1.1 million from political action committees.

Dollars from donors: PAC spending in Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial and State House races As of Oct. 5, political action committees and party committees had spent nearly $732,000 to influence contests for Maine's Senate and House, plus over $4 million in the governor's race.