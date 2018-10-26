Seth Carey, a Republican candidate for district attorney in three counties, is using beer to try to snag some extra votes from Bates College students.

Carey plans to hold a free keg party at an Auburn bar on Saturday after a football game between Bates and Colby colleges. He’s trying to arrange free rides to and from campus to encourage as many as possible to attend.

“Bates students are the biggest block of Democrats that I want to flip to my side,” Carey said Friday.

Representatives of both the college and student government there say the school is not involved in the event.

He said he intends to distribute invitations to the private party at the Saturday afternoon game at Garcelon Field along with spreading the word on social media and through friends.

Carey, whose law license has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault, is challenging Democrat Andrew Robinson in the Nov. 6 general election. Robinson is a career prosecutor who took office in 2014.

Carey, who currently has protective orders issued against him to stay away from two women, faces hearings in November that may lead to the loss of his law license. District attorneys must be able to practice law in order to qualify for the job.

Despite that, Carey has said he’s aiming to win on Election Day and, if all goes well, take office on Jan. 1 as the next district attorney for Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Offering free beer to football fans struck Carey as “the best way” to make inroads into the mostly Democratic vote at Bates.

“I was going to the game anyway, and it just came to me,” Carey said.

He said it made sense to squeeze in a celebration between the gridiron matchup with a longtime rival and the start of the World Series game in the evening.

Carey decided he would get a keg of Bud Light, and arranged to hold the party at Fitts’ Bar & Grill at 150 Center St., which is the same location as Sapphire Nightclub. He said he is co-sponsoring it with his new athletic clothing company, Hammer Athletics.

Carey’s poster and social media posts say that the “Bates Student Council” is going to provide free rides for students. But he said Friday that may not happen. He said he’s trying to work it out with Bates’ security.

There is no such thing as the Bates Student Council. A representative of the Student Government at Bates said the group is not involved.

Walter Washington, the student body president at Bates, said, “Let me be very clear. Student Government in no way, shape or form is supporting this event, whatsoever. We are not supporting him or his campaign in any way.”

Marjorie Hall, a Bates spokesperson, said the college “is not involved with this event.”

Regardless, Carey said there ought to be plenty of designated drivers since many students are not 21 yet, and therefore not legally able to drink.

It’s not clear how many students may attend. “Either way, I’m going to be there,” Carey said, because he plans to watch the Red Sox game at the bar.

On his event page on Facebook, it initially appeared he might be drawing a crowd, with 122 people indicating they planned to attend.

But a quick perusal of the likely attendees found that nearly all of them live in Brazil.

