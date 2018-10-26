HOULTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Canadian men after they stopped their car near the border crossing between Woodstock, New Brunswick, and Houlton on Friday, prompting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to shut down the crossing for most of the day.

The car stopped near the crossing around 10:15 a.m. and the two men refused to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officials or police, the mounties said. The vehicle proceeded toward the U.S. port of entry at about 4:20 p.m.

U.S. Customs officers arrested the two occupants – a 21-year-old man from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a 22-year-old man from Sackville, Nova Scotia – and seized the vehicle, according to a statement the mounties issued Friday night. A Maine Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman confirmed police arrested two people, but further details weren’t available.

For most of the day, traffic was redirected away from the crossing into because of the suspicious vehicle. The Canada Border Services Agency issued an alert saying the port of entry was experiencing a “service disruption.”

