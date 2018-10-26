The Maine Principals’ Association has altered the schedule for Saturday’s state cross championships at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, moving times of the races earlier in anticipation of the forecast for heavy rain in the afteroon.

The new schedule will be:

Class A boys 10 a.m.; Class A girls 10:35 a.m.

Class B boys 11:10 a.m.; Class B girls 11:45 a.m.

Class C boys 12:20 p.m.; Class C girls 12:55 p.m.

The MPA also announced that the state field hockey championships will be held at Deering High’s Memorial Field on Saturday, Nov. 3. The schedule for the field hockey championships will be:

11 a.m. Class B: Gardiner vs. York.

1 p.m. Class C: Winthrop vs. Spruce Mountain.

3 p.m. Class A Skowhegan vs. Biddeford.

