The Maine Principals’ Association has altered the schedule for Saturday’s state cross championships at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, moving times of the races earlier in anticipation of the forecast for heavy rain in the afteroon.
The new schedule will be:
Class A boys 10 a.m.; Class A girls 10:35 a.m.
Class B boys 11:10 a.m.; Class B girls 11:45 a.m.
Class C boys 12:20 p.m.; Class C girls 12:55 p.m.
The MPA also announced that the state field hockey championships will be held at Deering High’s Memorial Field on Saturday, Nov. 3. The schedule for the field hockey championships will be:
11 a.m. Class B: Gardiner vs. York.
1 p.m. Class C: Winthrop vs. Spruce Mountain.
3 p.m. Class A Skowhegan vs. Biddeford.
-
Politics
House District 18: Republican aims to unseat 3-term Democrat
-
Politics
House District 16: Democrat trying to unseat five-term Republican representative
-
Politics
House District 12: Former councilor running unopposed
-
Politics
House District 11: Two-term representative faces Republican
-
Election 2018
House District 15: Self-employed accountant challenges Democratic representative