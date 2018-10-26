Police and rescue workers have shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 295 to clear a tractor-trailer truck filled with milk that rolled over a guard rail and down an embankment Friday morning in Portland, Maine State Police said.

State police said the road would remain closed to southbound traffic through at least the early evening as crews worked to clean up the fuel and milk that was leaking from the wreckage. Both fluids will have to be pumped out of the tanker before the wreckage can be removed. As of 5 p.m., crews had yet to start pumping the milk out of the tanker, police said.

All southbound traffic is being diverted onto the Falmouth Spur to Interstate 95 and to other roads in Falmouth. Northbound traffic is not affected, state police said.

The truck driver was identified as Herbert Staples of Belfast, who wasn’t seriously injured in the crash. The truck is owned by M.A. Haskell and Son of South China.

The truck toppled a large highway sign and went down an embankment, nearly landing in a water-filled marsh.

The truck appeared to be destroyed in the crash, with its wheels upturned and the long body twisted and mangled by the impact.

Firefighters and first responders were on scene, along with two large wreckers.

Motorists should avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

