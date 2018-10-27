Re: “With Affordable Care Act enrollment set to begin, some will lose and others will win” (Oct. 24):

So many folks are so proud, protective and defensive about this marvelous Affordable Care Act product called the bronze plan.

Could someone possibly explain any practical value of an insurance policy with a $4,200 deductible to someone making $27,000 a year? Can you say “useless”?

Don Vose

Naples

