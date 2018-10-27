October is Health Literacy Month. So, what exactly is health literacy?

Simply put, health literacy refers to how well a person understands health information – a diagnosis, a procedure and even numbers such as a person’s blood pressure or survival rate.

It is important for both patients and health professionals to remember that there is usually a simpler way to describe something. For instance, someone hearing about a diagnosis of hypertension may think that it means the patient is hyper or has high energy. Using plain language to describe hypertension will make it easier for everyone to understand that, in fact, hypertension means high blood pressure.

Be a health literacy hero this October and every month!

As a provider:

• Remember to use plain language.

• Use everyday examples when describing issues (e.g., joint instability is like a loose door hinge).

• Ensure that patients and caregivers understand. Have them repeat the health information back to you so you can ensure they understand exactly what you need them to.

As a patient or a caregiver:

• Make a list of questions before heading to your appointment. Many of us get nervous once we are sitting in the exam room, and having your questions on paper will make it easier to remember them.

• You are not a doctor and should not be expected to understand medical language. Ask that your provider repeat and explain words you do not understand. This will leave less room for mistakes.

• Follow up with your provider. If you get home and realize you are not 100 percent sure of everything that your doctor told you, do not be afraid to call and ask.

Ashley Dougherty

master of public health candidate, Muskie School of Public Service,

University of Southern Maine

Cumberland

