I’m writing in support of at-large Portland City Council candidate Joey Brunelle.

Joey is committed to the well-being of Portland and the people who live here. He’s spent years immersing himself in local policy, investing significant time in attending city meetings as a citizen and creating material on his website to make the workings of Portland’s government more accessible to everyone. He’s interested in the ways that other cities are solving problems and adapting the best innovations to work here.

Joey clearly enjoys interacting with people and grappling with issues that shape our community. And he’s commendably open to trying to understand others with lived experiences that differ from his own. For instance, I introduced him to some Deaf activists, and he was immediately engaged, agreeing to go to a Portland Disability Advisory Committee meeting the very next day.

Portland would be well served with Joey on the City Council. Please join me in supporting him.

Ariel Linet

Portland

