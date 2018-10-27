I strongly support Joey Brunelle in his race against 21-year at-large City Councilor Nick Mavodones.

Joey possesses the intelligence, compassion and new ideas needed to represent all of Portland’s communities. Inspired by the people-over-corporations campaign of Bernie Sanders, Joey has made the commitment to enter local politics, offering a new approach and fresh energy.

In contrast, Nick Mavodones is asking us to vote for him for a rather absurd eighth time. No one earns lifetime tenure on the Portland City Council. But when a national Realtors ► cap cq ◄ group works “in consultation” with its local counterpart to support a 21-year incumbent financially, as the Press Herald recently reported, his seat begins to look very much like a corporate-funded endowed chair.

All of the seats on the Portland City Council belong to the people. On Nov. 6, let’s vote for Joey Brunelle, for all of us.

Maria Testa

Portland

