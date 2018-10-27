This Nov. 6, Nick Mavodones has our vote for re-election as city councilor at large.

Portland is lucky to have as dedicated a public servant as Nick. He has served on the school board, the City Council and various boards and committees in Portland – ranging from the PTOs at his children’s schools to the Portland Fish Exchange.

Throughout his career, Nick has been a champion for public education, environmental sustainability and keeping Portland affordable for all of its residents. In his professional life at Casco Bay Lines, Nick served as a shop steward and negotiator for his union – his commitment to organized labor runs deep.

In challenging times like these, it’s important that we recognize and support those leaders who stand up for ordinary people. He is an honest, tireless worker and advocate for Portland. Nick is a leader you can trust, and we encourage our fellow Portlanders to vote for him.

Dory and Dan Waxman

Portland

