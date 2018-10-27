I represented District 2 on the Portland City Council 25 years ago. Then, as now, my constituents were very engaged and expected their councilor to listen to them, hear and process their perspectives, address concerns, assist with city services, etc. I was proud when I left office that people felt I fulfilled this expectation, even when they disagreed with one of my votes.

I have worked closely with Councilor Spencer Thibodeau on a number of challenging issues, such as rezoning the western waterfront and Maine Medical Center’s campus modifications. I have always found him to be available, open to concerns expressed and helpful in brainstorming follow-up action or strategy. He responds promptly, is upbeat and gets back to me as soon as he can with any requested action, including policy suggestions.

Based on my experience, I believe Spencer Thibodeau to be the consummate city councilor. I enthusiastically support his re-election.

Anne B. Pringle

Portland

