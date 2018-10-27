We are pleased to express our support for independent Bill Holmes in his campaign for county commissioner.

Bill has successfully and professionally served Cumberland County for many years as a member of the Sheriff’s Office and the director of the county’s 9-1-1 center.

Bill has earned the respect of his peers as a dedicated, innovative and professional leader.

We believe Bill Holmes will serve the citizens of District 4 (Westbrook, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and North Deering) well as our county commissioner. Bill Holmes is fair, honest, committed and reliable.

We encourage all citizens in District 4 to join us in supporting Bill Holmes for county commissioner.

Janine Roberts

police chief

Andrew Turcotte

fire chief

Greg Hamilton

public safety communications director

Westbrook

