We are pleased to express our support for independent Bill Holmes in his campaign for county commissioner.
Bill has successfully and professionally served Cumberland County for many years as a member of the Sheriff’s Office and the director of the county’s 9-1-1 center.
Bill has earned the respect of his peers as a dedicated, innovative and professional leader.
We believe Bill Holmes will serve the citizens of District 4 (Westbrook, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and North Deering) well as our county commissioner. Bill Holmes is fair, honest, committed and reliable.
We encourage all citizens in District 4 to join us in supporting Bill Holmes for county commissioner.
Janine Roberts
police chief
Andrew Turcotte
fire chief
Greg Hamilton
public safety communications director
Westbrook
