I have known and worked with Nick Mavodones for more than three decades. I know Nick to be a wise and experienced leader with the proven ability to work with diverse groups and interests to fashion sound public policy.

First working with Nick as a school board member and chair, I have also had the privilege of seeing how he conducts himself as an at-large city councilor. Nick’s dedication to the city of Portland and to serving his fellow residents is proven and reliable.

I will be voting to re-elect Nick Mavodones and urge my fellow Portland residents to do the same.

Bryan Dench

Portland

Share

< Previous