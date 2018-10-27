I am writing to express my support for re-electing Spencer Thibodeau to the City Council in District 2.

I am a resident of the St. John Valley neighborhood, and over the past three years I have been consistently impressed with Spencer’s responsiveness and focus on infrastructure improvements. Spencer understands that the role of a local elected official is not to change the world, but to focus instead on those unglamorous but critical issues that dramatically affect a resident’s everyday life.

When Spencer first ran for council, he promised to bring improvements to sidewalks, streets and public spaces – and he has delivered on that promise. St. John Valley is a peninsular neighborhood that is often overlooked, but Spencer has always been accessible and responsive, and has attended many neighborhood meetings.

Portland is well served with Spencer on the council, and I urge my fellow District 2 residents to re-elect him Nov. 6.

Brian Stickney

Portland

