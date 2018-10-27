Police are increasing patrols at places of worship in Maine’s largest city, after a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed at least 11 people during services Saturday morning.

Interim Portland Police Chief Vern Malloch said the department is stepping up patrols at the request of several groups, though he did not elaborate.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Pittsburgh today the department has received requests for added patrols in areas around houses of worship and we are providing an increased presence,” Malloch said in a statement Saturday.

“We do not generally comment on specifics around security planning or police responses to these incidents,” he added. But “I can tell you that we have conducted prior security reviews and trained staff at many of our houses of worship on how to respond in the event of attacks like this.”

The gunman, later identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh about 10 a.m. Saturday.

He surrendered to police after being injured in an hourlong gun battle, according to The Washington Post. At least 11 people were killed and at least six others were shot, including four police officers.

The Associated Press reported that Bowers burst into a baby-naming ceremony, shouting anti-Semitic slurs as he opened fire.

Portland joins other cities, such as Washington, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, in stepping up patrols at houses of worship in response to the incident.

