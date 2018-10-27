HARTFORD, Conn. — Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored the tying goal with 1:22 left in the third period to help the University of Maine men’s hockey team to a 2-2 tie against Connecticut on Saturday.

Alexander Payusov scored twice in the second period to give the Huskies (3-2-1, 1-0-1 Hockey East) a 2-0 lead.

Maine (2-3-1, 0-1-1) cut it to 2-1 with seven minutes remaining in the third when Chase Pearson scored on assists from Rob Michel and Edyards Tralmaks.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 26 saves for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Bridget Fagan scored the tying goal in the third period as the Huskies (0-1-1) battled to a tie with the Seagulls (0-0-1) in Gorham.

Endicott took a 1-0 lead when Courtney Sullivan scored 3:11 into the first.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, BRIDGEWATER STATE 0: Maggie Redman scored on a rebound of a shot by Brooke Dugan in the 65th minute as the Huskies (12-7, 9-3 Little East) defeated the Bears (9-8, 6-6) at Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Southern Maine earns the tie-breaker in a three-way tie over Western Connecticut and Worcester State to secure the third-seed in the upcoming Little East Conference tournament. The Huskies will host sixth-seeded Fitchburg State on Tuesday in Gorham.

MIDDLEBURY 5, COLBY 2: The top-seeded Panthers (15-1) got a pair of goals late in the first half to open up a two-goal lead on their way to a NESCAC quarterfinal win over the Mules (9-7) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Emily Hogan and Merrill Read scored for Colby.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, CASTLETON 1: Jonata Mbongo scored past the far left post with five seconds left with an assist from Hany Ramadan, as the Huskies (3-12-2, 2-5-1 Little East) beat the Spartans (9-8-1, 3-4-1) in Gorham.

The Huskies will make their first postseason appearance since 2008 when they travel as the No. 6 seed to face third-seeded UMass-Boston.

NHTI 4, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 3: Blaise Masumbuko scored the winning goal in the 89th minute as the fourth-seeded Lynx (8-4-1) beat the top-seeded Seawolves (6-6-3) in the semifinals of the YSCC tournament in Concord, New Hampshire.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, CASTLETON 0: Ciera Berthiaume scored in the 66th minute and the Huskies (13-4-1, 5-3-0 Little East) beat the Spartans (7-11-0, 4-4-0) in Rutland, Vermont.

Southern Maine established a school-record for wins in a season, breaking the previous of mark set in 2000. The Huskies will be the No. 4 seed in the LEC tournament and host No. 5 seed UMass-Dartmouth.

MIDDLEBURY 1, BOWDOIN 0: Eliza Robinson scored off a corner kick 18:45 into the first half as the second-seeded Panthers (14-1-1) eliminated the seventh-seeded Polar Bears (7-7-2) in a NESCAC quarterfinal at Middlebury, Vermont.

Penny Rocchio had four saves for Bowdoin, while Eva Shaw turned back 10 shots to record the shutout for Middlebury.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

WEST CHESTER 58, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Kylie Corless had four conversions and a try for 13 points to lead all scorers and the Golden Rams (4-4) shutout the Nor’easters (1-5) at West Chester, Pennsylvania.

