In 2010, lackluster Democrat Libby Mitchell didn’t drop out of the governor’s race despite polls saying she’d be crushed. She was, and we got Republican Paul LePage instead of independent Eliot Cutler.

In 2014, lackluster Cutler failed to drop out in favor of Democrat Mike Michaud, and again we got LePage.

In the 2018 contest, moderates and progressives who vote for independent Terry Hayes instead of Democrat Janet Mills are voting for Republican Shawn Moody – LePage 3.0.

Elections are chess games, not valentines.

W. Kent Olson

Southwest Harbor

