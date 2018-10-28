In response to and reflecting on Charles Hildreth’s Oct. 7 letter regarding political signs, I have this to add:

Not only are political signs on public property an annoyance, they provide a rigid surface on which a political candidate’s altered American flag of choice may be affixed.

In my area, this has shown up as a miniature “blue line” American flag. To some, these altered flags may seem to be innocent expressions of support for law enforcement or firefighters or one’s branch of the military. Others may regard these as a marketer’s little gold mine.

When I see an altered American flag, I see an invitation for me to place my allegiance, my unwavering support, where it should not be placed. When I see a “blue line” American flag, I feel I am being asked to consider that Blue Lives matter more than Black Lives.

No altered American flag should be flown in any public place: not in a town cemetery, not by a town fire station and not on top of a political candidate’s roadside sign.

Lucia Murdock

Unity

Share

< Previous

Next >