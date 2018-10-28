Maine needs district attorneys who will work hard to correct the injustices of our criminal justice system.

Even though incarceration rates across the country are going down slightly, Maine’s rate has continued to climb. If Maine were a country, its incarceration rate would be the ninth highest in the world, research shows. We come in not far behind countries like Russia and Rwanda!

Too many people who have been convicted of misdemeanors end up with jail sentences. Too often, sentences are all out of proportion to the crime. And the taxpayers of Maine end up footing the bill.

I am voting for Democrat Natasha Irving for district attorney in Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties because she is committed to getting Maine on a more sensible track.

Patricia O’Toole

Camden

