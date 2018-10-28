Republican Shawn Moody has already earned the respect of our youth, as he is their choice for governor.

My grandson attended Boys State this summer.When he discussed those individuals who spoke at the event, he was quick to say that Shawn Moody made a positive impact and got a standing ovation. His remarks gave them a lot to think about using his own experiences growing up and starting his own business.

A poll of 500 individuals, done by Democrats, suggested that the Democratic candidate for governor is in the lead. It is a fact that our youth, who voted a few days ago in a mock election, showed very different results. Those results have proven to be accurate in several elections in the past.

After spending most of my life with teenagers – I was an educator in Windham for 47 years – I have found them to be honest, bright, caring people who will lead us in the future. Thank you, students.

Mike Timmons

former Republican legislator Cumberland

