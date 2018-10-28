Re: “Our View: Having insurance no shield from high health care costs” (Oct. 9):

Your long-adhered-to liberal bias has now forced you to see that Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was doomed to failure at its inception. Your reliance on the false claims spewed by Barack Obama and his ilk, without even considering the warnings of impending failure from insurance experts, was another disservice to your readers in a long history of ignoring balanced news: your modus operandi.

You choose your liberal ideology versus a blind worship of Obama’s programs. Your policies have not lessened in biased judgment of Donald Trump’s term.

At the outset, critics cautioned that this convoluted, college professor law made no provision for reducing medical costs. The complicated workings of insurance were cast aside, with a hope that forcing young people’s participation would offset any cost increases – eventually. And Obama’s behind-the-back deal with insurers, to make up for their expected losses, would be paid directly by government subsidies. The insurers knew their involvement was foolhardy.

With coverages dictated by Obamacare, potential customers refused to bend to this provision that forced, under financial penalty, a one-solution (policy)-fits-all approach that was not best for all. Coverage of pregnancy was not applicable to older people; mental health coverage was not deemed needed by young policyholders.

No matter how professor Ezekiel Emanuel, M.D., insisted this was the best thing since toast, his textbook vision did not work in the real world. Other college professors openly jeered at how the public was duped.

The failure to entice the younger generation brought this Ponzi scheme up to and over the brink of bankruptcy. Where was your editorial effort to inform your readers then? Sounding an alarm wasn’t part of the liberal media mission – so you now realize!

Words are cheap. How about some suggestions from you and your liberal cohorts to alleviate reliance on employer-sponsored plans?

Walter Gilpin

Portland

