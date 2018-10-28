On Nov. 6, we will decide who will represent us in our local, state and federal government. Most of us will base those decisions on who we believe best represent the values, policies and future we want.

Having spent the last 44 years working and volunteering in health care, I’d would like to share my opinion on which candidates can best help us achieve the following key health goals:

1) Expand Medicaid to provide 70,000 Mainers with access to health care. Ninety-five percent ($500 million per year) of this cost will be paid for by the U.S. government; it will provide 6,000 jobs, help sustain our rural hospitals and lower charges for insured patients.

2) Fight the opiate epidemic by treating it as a disease, providing insurance for all those addicted and improving access to proven treatments like Suboxone.

3) Protect reproductive rights for women so that they and their physicians make those choices, not the government. This is more important than ever given the two recent Supreme Court appointments.

3) Ensure that every child in Maine, regardless of their race, economic status, color, gender or national origin, has equal access to quality health care, sufficient food, safe housing, education and the opportunity to thrive.

I believe that the following candidates support these goals, and they have earned my vote:

• Governor: Democrat Janet Mills.

• U.S. Senate: Independent Angus King.

• U.S. Congress, 1st District: Democrat Chellie Pingree (I urge voters in the 2nd District to support Democrat Jared Golden).

• Maine Senate District 12: Democrat Dave Miramant.

• Maine House of Representatives District 94: Democrat Vicki Doudera.

Roy Hitchings

retired CEO, Penobscot Bay Medical Center

Camden

