South Portland High announced the resignation of head football coach Steve Stinson on Sunday.

Stinson had coached the Red Riots since 2005. His record was 42-78, with seven playoff appearances, including a trip to the regional semifinals in Class A in 2011, when South Portland finished 7-3.

“After fourteen amazing years as head coach of the Red Riots Varsity Football Team and much thought I have decided to resign my head coach position,” Stinson said in a press release from the school. “Being a head coach takes an incredible amount of time and energy. I have decided to spend my time and invest my energy in other endeavors.

“I feel fortunate to have been given the chance and blessed to have been able to work with such outstanding players, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout my tenure.”

South Portland Athletic Director Todd Livingston said the school will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

“Coach Stinson provided outstanding leadership while overseeing all aspects of the high school program, coaching staff and coordination with our booster organization,” Livingston said in the press release.

“We thank him for his effort, hard work and dedication the past fourteen years. I’m appreciative of the character and leadership lessons he has provided for our student-athletes, and I wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

South Portland, like many high school football programs, has struggled with declining roster sizes in recent years. The Riots finished 1-7 this season and opted to skip the Class A South playoffs, citing recent injuries that caused school officials to decide they lacked enough players to compete safely.

Before taking the South Portland job, Stinson was the head coach at Greely for three seasons, overseeing the program’s transition from club status to varsity. The Rangers were 9-8 in two varsity seasons under Stinson.

A 1992 Portland High graduate, Stinson played football at the University of Maine, then served as an assistant for three years at Portland.

