STANDISH — Haley DaGraca scored on a header off a cross with 6.1 seconds remaining Sunday to give second-seeded St. Joseph’s a 2-1 victory against seventh-seeded Simmons in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s soccer semifinal.

The Monks (14-3) will be home against third-seeded Johnson & Wales in the semifinals Wednesday.

St, Joseph’s took a 1-0 lead against the Sharks (8-8-1) in the 52nd minute when McKenzie Murphy scored off Brenna Smith’s long cross. Erin Fleming answered for Simmons on a free kick in the 77th minute.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SALVE REGINA 0: The third-seeded Nor’easters (8-7-2) scored three second-half goals to pull away from the sixth-seeded Seahawks (7-8-0) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal at Biddeford.

The Nor’easters will be at second-seeded Gordon in the semifinals Wednesday.

UNE led 1-0 at halftime on Jessie Maywalt’s goal in the second minute. Ashley Sherman, Kat Bescemi and Peighton Barker added second-half goals.

WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 1: Top-seeded Williams (14-0-2) scored twice in the first 13 minutes and defeated the eighth-seeded Mules (7-7-1) in an NESCAC quarterfinal at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Nikes Iregbulem of Williams and Catherine Fraser of Colby scored in the second half.

NEW HAMPSHIRE TI 2, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 0: Maura Hart scored from Michaella Biron after 37 seconds and added an unassisted goal in the 60th minute as the Lynx (12-1-1) shut out the Seawolves (12-2) in the Yankee Small College Conference championship game at Concord, New Hampshire.

Tess Witmer stopped all four shots she faced for NHTI. Dana Sirois had one save for SMCC.

MEN’S SOCCER

GORDON 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Noah Craig scored from Ryan Modzeleski at 16:44 and Tyler Modzeleski from Josh Beveridge in the 34th minute as the third-seeded Fighting Scots (10-6-1) downed the sixth-seeded Nor’easters (6-12) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinal at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Nathan Delesdernier turned back six shots for UNE. Wesley Sprague and Brody Veleber combined for three saves for the Scots.

AMHERST 1, BOWDOIN 0: Andres Pascual-Leone hammered home a pass from Bryce Johnson after 20:31 and the fourth-seeded Mammoths (12-3-1) held off the fifth-seeded Polar Bears (9-5-2) in a NESCAC quarterfinal at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Chris Kingston stopped eight shots for Bowdoin. Bernie White recorded five saves for the shutout.

COLBY 0, TUFTS 0 (3-2 on PKs): Cam Clouse, David Howarth and Lucas Pereira converted penalty kicks after extra time as the eighth-seeded Mules (7-6-3) stunned the the top-seeded Jumbos (10-0-3) in a NESCAC quarterfinal at Medford, Massachusetts.

The Mules will be at fourth-seeded Amherst at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Conner Mieth had a pair of saves for Tufts. Dan Carlson stopped 10 shots, then three more in the shootout for Colby.

FIELD HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 3, BOWDOIN 2: Libby Dolan scored her second goal of the game with 3:14 to play as the third-seeded Ephs (12-4) edged the sixth-seeded Polar Bears (11-5) in a NESCAC quarterfinal at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Abby Bashaw had an unassisted goal after 1:56 for Bowdoin but Dolan countered in the 24th minute.

Emma Ticknor put Williams on top from Isabel Perry in the 51st minute but Elizabeth Growney tied it again for Bowdoin from Emma Stevens with 4:59 remaining.

MAINE 5, UMASS-LOWELL 4: Brianna Ricker scored eight seconds into the second overtime as the 15th-ranked Black Bears (14-4, 5-3 America East) beat the River Hawks (8-10, 2-6) in a regular-season finale at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Maine, the second seed from the East, will meet California, the third seed from the West, in a quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Friday at Palo Alto, California.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 4, MAINE 1: Four players scored for the Eagles (7-2, 4-0 Hockey East), three on power plays, against the Black Bears (6-2, 2-2) at Orono.

Tereza Vanisova scored for Maine.

Share

< Previous

Next >