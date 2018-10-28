NEW YORK — Stephen Curry made seven 3-pointers – setting an NBA record with at least five in seven straight games – and finished with 35 points Sunday as the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets, 120-114.

Kevin Durant added 34 points for the Warriors, who appeared on their way to another easy win before the Nets made it close with sizzling 3-point shooting.

Curry finally turned them back when his final 3-pointer made it 115-108 with 1:07 to play. He broke George McCloud’s record of six straight games during the 1995-96 season.

“They got hot in the fourth to try to make it interesting, but we made enough plays down the stretch to obviously get the win,” Curry said.

But Klay Thompson continued to struggle behind the arc, going 1 of 5 and falling to 5 of 36 this season. He finished with 18 points and still hasn’t had a 20-point outing this season.

JAZZ 113, MAVERICKS 104: Rudy Gobert and De Andre Jordan recorded their sixth double-doubles in six games this season, and Utah won at Dallas.

Gobert finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Jordan added 12 points, 4 of 4 from the line, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

THUNDER 117, SUNS 110: Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 points, and Oklahoma City won at home – its first victory of the season.

Nerlens Noel had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Patrick Patterson added 17 points for the Thunder.

Rookie Elie Okobo scored 18 points and the No. 1 overall draft pick, Deandre Ayton, added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Devin Booker sat out his second consecutive game with a left hamstring strain.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Cleveland fired Coach Tyronn Lue, who didn’t make it through the season’s first month without LeBron James, and named assistant Larry Drew as interim coach. The Cavaliers are off to a 0-6 start without James, who left Cleveland this summer for the second time and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Lue guided the Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016 – Cleveland’s first pro sports championship since 1964 – and helped the team to four straight finals.

