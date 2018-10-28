COLLEGE

No. 22 Syracuse and No. 23 Virginia broke long runs of being unranked and were among a record seven teams to move into The Associated Press college football poll after a season-high 11 ranked teams lost this weekend.

The top of the ranking was mostly unchanged. No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan were idle, and unchanged. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame won easily.

The back end of the AP Top 25 was overhauled after nine of the 11 teams ranked Nos. 15-25 lost. Seven teams going from unranked to ranked is the most since the AP poll expanded to 25 in 1989. Eleven ranked teams overall losing is the most since the weekend of Nov. 26, 2016. And eight ranked teams losing to unranked teams is also a record for the Top 25 era.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton won his fifth career Formula One championship with a fourth-place finish Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, a race dominated by Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The British driver tied the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for second-most titles in the series history. Only Michael Schumacher of Germany has more with seven.

GOLF

HSBC CHAMPIONS: Xander Schauffebirdied his last two holes for a 4-under 68,then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th in a playoff to beat Tony Finau and win at Shanghai.

Schauffele began the week by celebrating his 25th birthday. He ended it with a tight finish for his first victory since the Tour Championship last year.

PGA: Cameron Champ birdied five of the last six holes to win the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi, recovering for his first Tour victory after giving up a four-shot lead.

LPGA: Nelly Korda shot a 4-under 68 to win the Taiwan Championship at Taoyuan for her first tour title.

CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship at Thousand Oaks, California, taking the playoff event for his second victory in two months.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Leicester City said that its Thai owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among five people who died Saturday when a helicopter crashed next to the stadium.

The 60-year-old retail entrepreneur’s helicopter burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field at the team’s King Power stadium which is named after his duty-free chain. The club did not name the other four victims.

MLS: Diego Fagundez scored in the 74th minute to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 victory over Montreal at Foxborough, Massachusetts, keeping the Impact out of the playoffs on the last day of the regular season.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Luis Suarez scored three goals to lead Barcelona to a 5-1 rout of visiting Real Madrid – its most humbling loss since a 5-0 setback in 2010 at Barcelona.

TENNIS

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP tour title, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the final at Basel.

A ninth title at Federer’s hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he has won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany. He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.

WTA FINALS: Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian player to win the season-ending trophy, rebounding at Singapore from a one-set deficit for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Sloane Stephens.

