The Maine Democratic Party has asked its nominee to drop out of the race for district attorney in Cumberland County, the party chairman said Monday.

Jon Gale, 51, is a Portland resident who runs a solo defense practice. He won a three-way race during the Democratic primary in June. His opponent in November is independent Jonathan Sahrbeck, who currently works as an assistant district attorney in Cumberland County.

Party Chairman Phil Bartlett said Monday that he asked Gale to withdraw his candidacy because of unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct from when he worked at Unum in the early 2000s. Bartlett said he spoke over the weekend with two people who worked with Gale at the insurance company, including one woman he described as a victim of misconduct by Gale. He declined to describe the allegations in more detail, saying that woman wanted to remain anonymous.

“We’re talking about a district attorney position, which is the chief law enforcement officer, who is supposed to be prosecuting crimes and be an advocate for victims,” Bartlett said. “And certainly the conversations I had caused me to question his fitness.”

Bartlett said Gale has denied the allegations and declined to drop out of the race.

The candidate did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. He previously told the Portland Press Herald that he had left that job at Unum on his own accord in 2004.

This is the first time in 28 years that the seat has been open. Incumbent Stephanie Anderson took office in 1991 and has been re-elected six times. She is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Sahrbeck as her replacement.

The candidate nominated by Republicans, Randall Bates, a defense attorney from Yarmouth, dropped out of the race in September, saying the time wasn’t right for him to run.

