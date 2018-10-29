CAPE ELIZABETH — Prezli Piscopo needed a wake-up call Monday afternoon.

She got one from her coach, then went out and gave her Cape Elizabeth teammates a jolt in their Class B South semifinal girls’ soccer game against two-time defending state champion Yarmouth at Hannaford Field.

The Capers fell behind early, but Piscopo’s goal late in the first half turned things around. Maggie Cochran added a second-half goal to lift top-ranked Cape Elizabeth to a 2-1 victory over fourth-ranked Yarmouth, sending the Capers to the regional final for the second year in a row.

Cape Elizabeth (16-0) will host either No. 3 York or No. 10 Greely in the Class B South final at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“(The girls) didn’t show up at the start,” said Capers first-year coach Graham Forsyth. “I had to remind them that they hadn’t lived up to what they had done all season. I told them to get back to that and there was no doubt in my mind that they’d be fine.”

Yarmouth took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Adrianna Whitlock headed in a free kick from Olivia Feeley.

The Clippers (10-6) held that lead for 18 minutes before Piscopo, who had spent a few minutes on the sideline talking with Forsyth, tied it with 11:19 left in the half, finishing a feed from Karli Chapin.

“I saw (Karli) with two defenders, but she had a gap behind her and I tried to get there as quickly as possible,” said Piscopo. “It was an awkward angle. I couldn’t shoot with the inside of my foot or with my laces or with my left foot. I had to shoot with the outside of my right foot, but thankfully it worked.”

“(Prezli) needed a bit of a wake-up call, so I took her off and gave her a rest, then she was fine,” Forsyth said. “You know what you’re getting from Prezli. She shows up when you need her.”

The Capers took the lead with 26:22 to play as Cochran lofted a 25-yard shot just over the outstretched hand of Yarmouth goalkeeper Hope Olson for a 2-1 lead.

“I found a gap in front of me and decided to dribble into it,” Cochran said. “From there, I shot it as hard as I could. It felt good off my foot and I had a feeling it was going in.”

Cape Elizabeth held off the Clippers from there, although Hannah Dwyer just missed forcing overtime with 23 seconds left when her shot sailed just wide of the post.

Olson made six saves for Yarmouth as the Clippers’ title reign ended despite a strong effort.

“We gave them everything we had tonight,” said Yarmouth Coach Chris Coleman. “(Cape’s) a quality team and we had to make things as difficult as we could and we did. We just weren’t good enough with the football tonight, but defensively, we were outstanding and our work rate was superb.”

Share

< Previous

Next >