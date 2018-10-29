Democrat Daniel Hobbs is facing Republican John William Howarth in the race to represent Maine House District 7, which encompasses most of Wells.

The position is being vacated by Rep. Robert Foley, R-Wells, who served two terms and is now a candidate for the Maine Senate in District 34.

Howarth lives in Wells and is retired after a career with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs. He is currently serving as a selectman for the town of Wells.

Hobbs also lives in Wells and is retired. Like Howarth, Hobbs also currently serves as a Wells selectman.

Howarth said he worked in a hospital for 35 years and saw firsthand the many issues that drive up the cost of health care. He said he would support legislation allowing health care insurance companies to provide services across state lines. He also would support “programs that help Mainers find the best service at the best hospitals with the best price.”

Howarth said he wants to lure high-paying jobs to Maine and retain younger workers to fill positions in the state by enticing young people to train and work here, including with scholarships.

“Once elected, I would support legislation which reduces the cost of postgraduate work in the state of Maine,” he said. “Too many young folks have spoken to me about going out of state for education, meeting folks and developing relationships in communities outside of Maine.”

According to Hobbs, rising health care costs are a complex problem to resolve and he would like to “explore the costs and benefits of a single-payer system here in Maine.”

Hobbs said he also supports efforts to bring great jobs to Maine and keep younger workers here to fill them.

“First, to entice companies to come to Maine, we should look seriously at meaningful tax incentives,” he said. “Second, our younger citizens need affordability and access to our universities and community colleges to prepare themselves for jobs here in the state of Maine. We can assist our students by reintroducing L.D. 1834 to provide for student loan debt relief.”

