I am writing today on behalf of Republican Linwood Higgins’ effort to become Scarborough’s next representative in Augusta!

A lifelong resident of Scarborough, Lin Higgins has everything it takes to be an effective member of the Maine Legislature. Lin is a parent, a businessman and a former legislator. He understands what it takes to raise a family, meet a payroll and work with his fellow legislators to do what is right for Maine.

My husband, Charlie, and I have known Lin Higgins for more than two decades and we are certain that, if given the opportunity, he will do what he has always done – work tirelessly to ensure that we have a responsive state government that we can afford and, in so doing, serve the citizens of Scarborough with honor and distinction.

Please join us in working for and voting for Linwood M. Higgins for state representative in District 28.

Ruth Summers

Scarborough

