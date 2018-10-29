As a member of the criminal defense bar, I am thrilled to support Democrat Jon Gale for Cumberland County district attorney.

I have known Jon personally for over 10 years as a considerate neighbor and an active member of the Deering community. In the last few years, since entering the practice of law, I have grown to know Jon in a different capacity.

As an attorney, Jon is compassionate, hard-working and responsive to the unique needs of his clients. These are the traits that Jon will bring to the role of district attorney, along with years of experience as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, a keen understanding of the criminal justice system and a commitment to serving Cumberland County.

Please join me in voting for Jon Gale for Cumberland County district attorney.

Valerie Randall

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >