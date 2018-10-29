HOUSTON — Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Texas got a surprise lunch from a famous son as Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey showed up with roasted turkey to give thanks on National First Responders Day.
The actor’s appearance and catered lunch Sunday shocked those at a Houston fire department. Later, he did the same for police officers and 911 operators at other facilities.
McConaughey said he wanted to do something in his home state, particularly for Houston. The city dealt with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey last year. He went as part of a promotion for Wild Turkey, for which he serves as a creative director and spokesman.
“Harvey just hit last August here. So much of Houston was under water. … We’re going around here today, delivering a turkey, a little bourbon and a little gratitude to the men and women who responded first when that disaster hit,” he said, though technically, no alcohol was given to first responders on duty.
McConaughey also met with Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner. Turner said McConaughey embodies the Texas and Houston spirit with his generosity, but also “never forgetting his roots.” The actor was born in South Texas and grew up mostly in East Texas. He has a home in Austin.
It wasn’t the 48-year-old actor’s only civic duty of the weekend. He voted Saturday in Austin, braving an hour and a half wait in line at an early polling place.
