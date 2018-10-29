CHICAGO — Klay Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry’s NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Thompson set the mark when he nailed a 3 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was then mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69. Curry hit 13 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016. Thompson played only 27 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

He had been in a shooting slump to start the season, making just 5 of 36 from behind the arc in the Warriors’ first seven games. Thompson was 14 for 24 against the Bulls.

The All-Star guard busted out of the slump quickly with 22 points in the first quarter and had 36 at the half as Golden State was up 92-50. It was the second-highest scoring half by an NBA team. Phoenix scored 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

76ers 113, HAWKS 92: Ben Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Philadelphia flashed a little of last year’s playoff form in a win over Atlanta in Philadelphia.

BUCKS 124, RAPTORS 109: With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined because of injury, Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 19 points to help host Milwaukee beat Toronto in a showdown of the NBA’s last two undefeated teams.

Milwaukee improved to 7-0 in a marquee matchup that lost some luster with Antetokounmpo in concussion protocol and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest.

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, PACERS 93: Zach Collins matched his career high with 17 points and C.J. McCollum also had 17 to lead Portland to a win at Indianapolis. The Blazers have won three straight in the series.

KINGS 123, HEAT 113: Willie Cauley-Stein scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Buddy Hield added 23 points and Sacramento won in Miami.

KNICKS 115, NETS 96: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points and eight assists, and New York rolled to its second win of the season, beating Brooklyn.

NOTES

PELICANS: New Orleans forward Anthony Davis was held out for a second straight game because of a sprained right elbow.

