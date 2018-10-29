TORONTO — Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL’s second-leading goal-scorer this season, is expected to miss at least four weeks because of an injured left shoulder.

Matthews, a 21-year-old center, was placed on injured reserve Monday but won’t need surgery. He was injured early in the second period Saturday during Toronto’s 3-2 victory against Winnipeg.

“It’s part of the game,” he said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to get back as soon as possible.”

Based on a minimum four-week timeline, Matthews will miss at least 13 games, with his earliest possible return Nov. 26 when Boston plays at Toronto.

DEVILS: New Jersey activated goaltender Cory Schneider from the injured list before beginning a season-long seven-game trip Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Schneider, 32, is recovering after offseason hip surgery. He hasn’t played in any of the Devils’ eight games this season. Keith Kinkaid has started and played in all eight games for New Jersey.

SENATORS: The NHL suspended defenseman Mark Borowiecki for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas forward Cody Eakin.

The hit happened early in the first period of the Senators-Golden Knights game Sunday in Las Vegas. Borowiecki was whistled for a major penalty for charging, as well as a game misconduct.

MONDAY’S GAME

FLAMES 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1: Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored in a 55-second span of the third period to lead Calgary at Toronto.

Lindholm and Monahan each added an assist as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak. Michael Frolik added an empty-net goal to seal it. Mike Smith made 24 saves.

