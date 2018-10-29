HIGH SCHOOLS

Spencer Johndro, Sam Hebert and Ethan Cayouette ran for first-half touchdowns Monday as fourth-seeded Camden Hills (5-4) stayed on the ground for a 22-0 victory against fifth-ranked Old Orchard Beach (4-5) in a muddy Class E quarterfinal at Rockport.

The Windjammers will be at top-ranked Freeport (7-1) in the semifinals Saturday.

HOCKEY

CORKUM HIRED: Bob Corkum, a former player and men’s assistant coach at the University of Maine, was named head coach of the U.S. women’s national team for the Four Nations Cup tournament in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, next month, and also through the 2018-19 season.

Corkum played 12 seasons in the NHL and was also an assistant coach for the New York Islanders.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid fired Coach Julen Lopetegui, a day after the team was crushed on the road by Barcelona, 5-1.

It was the team’s fifth loss in seven matches in all competitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Riyad Mahrez scored for Manchester City in a 1-0 win over Tottenham at London.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: The group is pressing ahead with staging a golf event in Saudi Arabia for the first time next year despite the kingdom facing mounting criticism for its involvement in the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi International is scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 3.

OLYMPICS

CANADIAN GAMES: Alberta’s finance minister accused the Canadian government of negotiating in bad faith over a funding arrangement for Calgary to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

GYMNASTICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: China surged past Russia to capture the team gold medal at Doha, Qatar, its first major international title in four years. China’s team total of 256.634 was less than five-hundredths of a point clear of Russia’s total of 256.585 during a tense but sloppy final.

Olympic champion Japan came in third, followed by the United States and Britain.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: Accelerate, the California-based 5-year-old who has won 5 of 6 starts this year, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Classic after drawing the far outside No. 14 post for the $6 million race.

West Coast, one of the two entries trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 7 post. He will start to the right of stablemate McKinzie, the co-third choice with Mind Your Biscuits (No. 11 post) at 6-1 odds. McKinzie’s jockey is Hall of Famer Mike Smith, who rode Justify to this year’s Triple Crown before the colt was retired this summer with an ankle issue.

