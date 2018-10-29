Hoping to encourage voter turnout for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, a growing number of companies are giving employees a half or full day off on Election Day, essentially paying them to vote.
Going beyond the hodgepodge of state laws, which may or may not allow employees to leave work for a few hours to vote, hundreds of businesses have committed to more generous policies that in some cases include closing for the day.
“Being able to take the time to vote is a real barrier for most Americans, and companies are very well-positioned to remove that roadblock for their employees,” said Colette Kessler, director of partnerships for Vote.org, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter turnout.
In March, Vote.org launched ElectionDay.org, an initiative for companies to encourage voter participation by giving employees paid time off.
The right to leave work to vote varies from state to state, ranging from no specific accommodations to several hours of paid time off.
Most but not all states prevent employers from penalizing workers who take time off to vote.
Busy workdays, long lines and difficult logistics keep many employees away from voting. A study by the Pew Research Center found that 14 percent of registered voters – millions of people – didn’t cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election because of conflicting work or school schedules.
More than two-thirds of the states offer some form of early voting.
-
New England Patriots
McCourty interception return lifts Patriots
-
News
Hundreds gather in Rockland to show support for Pittsburgh shooting victims
-
Election 2018
For the latest on the 2018 election season, this is the place to come
-
Sports
Monday's NBA roundup: Thompson breaks 3-point record
-
Election 2018
House District 7: Candidates want to address workforce challenges, high health care costs