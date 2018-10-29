BATH — Local police confirmed Monday that a skunk found on Whiskeg Road near the Bath Golf Course has tested positive for rabies.

The department responded to a report of a sick skunk on Wednesday, and killed the animal when they found it. Deputy Chief Robert Savary said that the incident was typical for how the department deals with these reports.

“Our response is going to be the same no matter what. We get a call that there’s an injured or sick looking animal, we go and make an assessment,” said Deputy Chief Robert Savary. “If we can and if we feel it’s appropriate, we’ll dispatch it and test it, like we did this time.”

The police say that no one was exposed to the animal during that time. The carcass was taken to Augusta for testing, where it was confirmed that the animal had rabies.

This is the first animal found in Bath to test positive for rabies this year, according to state records. Brunswick has seen its fair share, with seven reports of attacks by rabid animals over the summer.

“The Bath Police Department urges all dog and cat owners to keep their pets up to date on their vaccinations. We also urge you to limit your pets unsupervised roaming,” said Deputy Chief Robert Savary in a statement. “If you see wildlife acting sick, injured or aggressive, please call the Bath Police Department.”

