SCARBOROUGH — How candidates feel about Superintendent Julie Kukenberger and her push to adopt a controversial proficiency-based education model and grading system is a defining factor for most of the 15 people running for five seats on the Board of Education.

There are three school board races on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Related Headlines Turbulent past year looms over hotly contested school board races in Scarborough JOHN CLOUTIER Age: 44 Residence: 9 Wildwood Lane Family: Married, three children, all in Scarborough schools Occupation: Owner, The Beachwood motel, Old Orchard Beach; former data manager, Liberty Mutual Education: Bachelor’s degree, business administration, Bryant University Political/civic experience: President, Portland Porpoise Swim Club; member, Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce Social media: @cloutierforschools on Facebook LEROY CROCKETT Age: 49 Residence: 240 Pleasant Hill Road Family: Single, two children, one attends Scarborough High, one graduated Occupation: Account manager, Troiano Waste Services Education: Associate degree, business administration, University of Southern Maine Political/civic experience: Chairman, Scarborough Zoning Board of Appeals; board member, Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce; member, Scarborough Buy Local; Scarborough Community Services Advisory Board and Scarborough Cheering Boosters Social media: @lcrocke4 on Facebook Alicia Giftos Age: 47 Residence: 2 Saratoga Lane Family: Married, three children, two in Scarborough schools, one 2017 graduate Occupation: Assistant Maine attorney general, representing the state in child protective proceedings Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, University of Maine; law degree, University of Maine School of Law Political/civic experience: Founding member, Road to Renewal; attorney general’s designee, Maine Children’s Growth Council; former board member, Tri-County Mental Health Services Social media: @aliciagiftosforboe on Facebook NICK GILL Age: 38 Residence: 213 Pleasant Hill Road Family: Engaged Occupation: Associate dean, institutional research and planning, York County Community College Education: Bachelor’s degree, biology and chemistry, Saint Michael’s College; master’s degree, adult and higher education, University of Southern Maine; doctorate, educational leadership, University of New England Political/civic experience: Former volunteer, EqualityMaine and York County Community College Foundation Social media: @gill4sboe on Facebook BETSY GLEYSTEEN Age: 55 Residence: 14 Longmeadow Road Family: Married, two children, one attends private high school, one graduated from Scarborough High Occupation: Systems project manager and data analyst, surgical services department, Maine Medical Center Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Tennessee Political/civic experience: Selectwoman, Frye Island, 2015-18; School Administrative District 6 board member, 2014-15 Social media: @betsygboe AMY GLIDDEN Age: 52 Residence: 104 Ash Swamp Road Family: Married, two children, both Scarborough graduates now in college Occupation: English teacher, Thornton Academy; administrator, student medical accommodations; co-chairperson, Thornton’s attendance policy committee; teachers’ union negotiator Education: Bachelor’s degree, communication, University of Southern Maine; master’s degree, special education, USM; certificate of advanced study, curriculum and instruction, University of New England Political/civic experience: Travel basketball coach, 2008-12; former member, Scarborough youth football, high school football and basketball booster boards, 2009-18 Social media: @amygliddenforboe on Facebook BENJAMIN HOWARD Age: 25 Residence: 4 Oak Dale Drive Family: Single Occupation: Controls engineer, AEC Engineering, Freeport Education: Bachelor’s degree, chemical engineering, University of New Hampshire Political/civic experience: Chairman, Scarborough Cable Television Committee Social media: @benjamin.howard.gov on Facebook LORI LAVOIE Age: 39 Residence: 12 Nutter Way Family: Married, two children, both in Scarborough schools Occupation: Associate broker, Keller Williams Realty; formerly worked with juveniles dealing with mental health challenges, criminal justice issues and homelessness Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees, administration of justice, with a concentration in counseling, Salve Regina University Political/civic experience: None Social media: @lorilavoieforboe on Facebook SARAH LEIGHTON Age: 32 Residence: 46 Maple Ave. Family: Single Occupation: Program manager, data management, Experian Education: Bachelor’s degree, business management, Quinnipiac University Political/civic experience: Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International; current leadership class member, Maine Development Foundation; mentor, Women in Experian mentorship program Social media: @sleightonboe on Facebook MIKE MARCELLO Age: 53 Residence: 10 Snow Road Family: Married, one child at Scarborough Middle School Occupation: Director of strategic partnerships, Townsquare Media, including WBLM and WCYY; former sales manager, WEEI and WBZ radio stations in Boston; former advertising and public relations director, Scarborough Downs; former sports and news producer, WCSH-TV Education: Attended Marquette University and University of Southern Maine Political/civic experience: None Stacey Neumann Age: 40 Residence: 17 Windsor Pines Drive Family: Married, three children, all in Scarborough schools Occupation: Lawyer and firm director, Murray Plumb & Murray, Portland, specializing in employment law, criminal defense, contracts, educational and administrative policy; former assistant U.S. attorney, District of Maine, 2009-13 Education: Bachelor’s degree, English, media arts and design, magna cum laude, James Madison University; law degree, magna cum laude, Cornell Law School Political/civic experience: Founding member, Supporters of Scarborough Schools; board member, Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; past board member, Long Creek Youth Development Center and A.R. Gould School; active PTA member and volunteer Social media: @staceyforscarboroughboe on Facebook EMILY READ Age: 44 Residence: 8 Windward Lane Family: Married, three children, all in Scarborough schools Occupation: Director, communications and development, Children’s Dyslexia Center, Portland Education: Bachelor’s degree, English and American studies, Colby College Political/civic experience: Trustee, Scarborough Public Library, 2012-18, president, 2015-17; member, Oak Hill Pedestrian Access Ad Hoc Committee, 2010-12 Social media: @readforboe on Facebook ANNALEE ROSENBLATT Age: 74 Residence: 18 Tall Pines Road Family: Married, two adult children Occupation: Labor relations and human resources consultant; field interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; former substitute teacher in Scarborough schools Education: Bachelor’s degree, education, master’s degree, counseling, Arizona State University; certificate, labor relations, Cornell University Political/civic experience: Scarborough Board of Education, 2002-04 and 2007-09, chairwoman 2007; member and former president, Scarborough Chamber of Commerce; chairwoman and vice chairwoman, two town charter review commissions; member, 2006 Scarborough Comprehensive Plan Committee APRIL SITHER Age: 37 Residence: 14 Huntley Drive Family: Married, four children, two in Scarborough schools Occupation: Stay-at-home mom; former middle school science teacher Education: Bachelor’s degree, biology, Saint Michael’s College; master’s degree, secondary education, University of Massachusetts Boston Political/civic experience: None Social media: @sitherboe on Facebook QUINN STEWART Age: 19 Residence: 62 Gorham Road Family: Single Occupation: Sales associate, Jared jewelry store; speech and debate coach Education: Scarborough High School, 2017; attended one year at University of Maine; taking gap year following father’s death in May; plans to continue education locally Political/civic experience: Worked on numerous campaigns since age 14; two-time state debate champion Social media: stewart4schoolboard.com and @QuinnStewart99 on Twitter

One race involves 10 candidates vying for three seats with three-year terms on the seven-member board. They are John Cloutier, Sarah Leighton, Leroy Crockett, Mike Marcello, Nick Gill, Annalee Rosenblatt, Betsy Gleysteen, April Sither, Lori Lavoie and Quinn Stewart.

Three candidates – Alicia Giftos, Benjamin Howard and Stacey Neumann – are competing for one seat with a one-year term.

And two other candidates – Amy Glidden and Emily Read – are competing for another seat with a one-year term.

Both of the one-year terms resulted from a successful recall election in May that unseated two members who each had a little more than a year left in three-year terms. A third recalled member was nearing the end of her term, and that seat is one of the three-year terms up for grabs.

A first-time superintendent with just over two years on the job, Kukenberger’s contract will expire June 30. State law requires the school board to meet in December to consider extending her contract, which pays a salary of $147,677 for the 2018-19 school year.

Two current members who will remain on the board – Hillory Durgin and Leanne Kazilionis – each have served only one year, so they weren’t on the board that hired Kukenberger in April 2016. The board must have a superintendent – Kukenberger or someone else – under contract by June 30 for the 2019-20 school year.

Most of the candidates say they have concerns about Kukenberger’s performance during the past year, but they would withhold judgment on whether to extend her contract until they have full access to information that hasn’t been available to the public. Some are more supportive than others.

Cloutier, who owns a motel in Old Orchard Beach, said he has been impressed by Kukenberger “in general” and believes the school board failed to provide adequate leadership. While he didn’t support the recall because it wasn’t “worth the disruption” it caused, he said a stronger board could ensure a culture that values teacher and student input and allows success to rise from the ground up.

“I think she’s going to be a great superintendent someday,” said Cloutier, 44. “Whether we want to stick with her until then is the question.”

Sither, 37, said she’s not willing to wait. She’s a former teacher and stay-at-home mom who believes the school board lost its way and allowed an eager, inexperienced superintendent to push through controversial initiatives, including new start times, without considering the impact on students, teachers and the wider community. She called Kukenberger’s implementation of a proficiency-based education model “disastrous” and said the community doesn’t “owe her the time to fix all of her mistakes.”

“Too much has happened,” Sither said. “If I had to decide today, I would absolutely not extend her contract. She’s supposed to be a leader. Can she lead after all this? It’s very difficult for me to imagine a path forward with her as superintendent.”

SCHOOL BOARD SHARES SOME BLAME?

Mike Marcello, a 53-year-old radio executive, also said he’s not willing to wait for Kukenberger to correct her mistakes, although he believes the school board shares some blame. He said the board hasn’t been listening to the public for years and often fails to use common sense, pointing to the passage of controversial new school start times.

“She may be a great superintendent one day,” Marcello said. “She hasn’t been in Scarborough.”

Rosenblatt, 74, is a former school board member who works as a consultant in labor relations and human resources. She said she wouldn’t prejudge the future of Kukenberger’s contract based on her public performance alone, although she said the superintendent seemed “tone-deaf” to a variety of concerns raised by school staff and the community.

“I haven’t seen her (written) evaluations and seen whether she reached the goals set for her by the board,” Rosenblatt said.

Gleysteen, a systems project manager and data analyst at Maine Medical Center, also said she wouldn’t prejudge Kukenberger, noting that a superintendent search would be expensive and time-consuming. Gleysteen, 55, said she would seek facts not available to the public before deciding the contract issue, but she found it troubling that the teachers union voted “no confidence” in Kukenberger’s leadership. The vote was 185-91, with about two-thirds of eligible union members casting ballots.

Gill, 38, is an administrator at York County Community College. Gill said he believes Kukenberger is qualified and intelligent, but he questions whether she is the person who can move the community through the current controversy and renew trust in district leadership.

“Right now I would have to say she’s not,” Gill said, although he allowed for the possibility that a stronger board “could make a big difference” in Kukenberger’s performance.

Giftos, 47, is an assistant state attorney general who has extensive experience in children’s issues. She said she’s concerned that Kukenberger influenced the school board in setting its goals and disregarded input from teachers and parents in the rush to make problematic policy changes.

“At this point, I have significant concerns about (Kukenberger’s) leadership and management,” Giftos said. “If I’m elected, I’ll have to go in with an open mind.”

Howard, an engineer who is running to improve the school budget process and restructure the teacher contract, said he believes stronger voices on the school board would help Kukenberger be more successful.

“I think she’s an extremely smart woman with great ideas,” said Howard, 25. “I don’t have enough information about what happened to make a decision about extending her contract.”

Read, who is director of communications and development at the Children’s Dyslexia Center, said she would withhold judgment of Kukenberger’s performance until she had more information about a situation that “had many moving parts” and decisions that weren’t “made in a vacuum.”

“I do think it will be a difficult conversation,” said Read, 44, especially because none of the people who will decide on Kukenberger’s contract were among the board members who hired her.

Leighton, Crockett, Lavoie, Stewart, Neumann and Glidden also said they had concerns about Kukenberger’s performance but would withhold final judgment until they had more information and decide whether to extend her contract in collaboration with other board members.

PROFICIENCY-BASED EDUCATION

All of the candidates have concerns about the adoption of a highly controversial proficiency-based education model and grading system. Since the state dropped the mandate for a proficiency-based diploma in July, most of the candidates say the education model should be reconsidered. Some say parts of the program should be dumped altogether, especially the 1-4 grading system, which has morphed into a complicated and confusing hybrid of the traditional 0-100 grading system.

Leighton, 32, is a data manager who returned to Scarborough last year hoping to run for public office and give back to her hometown. She said she wants to restore widespread community engagement in the school district and believes it’s time to “press pause” on proficiency-based education.

“I think it was a failure in execution,” Leighton said. “I think we should pull out the best bits and pieces that might be good for the district, which is still up for debate.”

Crockett, 49, is an account manager at Troiano Waste Services. He believes the district should have “pumped the brakes” on the proficiency-based education model and grading long before now. He’s concerned that Scarborough students aren’t being pushed to strive and that many people feel they aren’t being heard.

“We spent so much money on (proficiency-based education) and we did it too fast, without enough involvement from the bottom up,” Crockett said. “You get the buy-in if you actually include people in the conversation.”

Lavoie, a 39-year-old real estate broker, said she sees some benefits to the proficiency-based education model, but she believes it was developed too quickly without considering teacher feedback and in a way that spawned fear and confusion in the wider community.

“I think we need to put on the brakes and go back to square one and ask basic questions of why, how and when,” Lavoie said. “Look at the data. Why is it better for kids than what we do now?”

Stewart, 19, is a recent Scarborough High graduate who works in retail and is taking a gap year from college after the recent death of his father. Stewart said the move to a proficiency-based education model suffered from aggressive implementation, confusion and the disregarding approach of district leadership.

“At the very least, it needs to be delayed until we figure out how to implement it,” Stewart said. “We should suspend the (hybrid) grading system until we figure out how everyone benefits from it.”

REVIEWS OF BENEFITS, DECISION-MAKING

Neumann, who is a lawyer and former assistant U.S. attorney, said she believes proficiency-based education struggled to get a foothold in Scarborough because many people felt it was forced on them. She noted that education based on standards is nothing new; it has just been reframed and renamed.

“This is a good opportunity to stop and explore what works and what doesn’t,” said Neumann, 40. “I don’t want to abandon standards-based education, because it’s not really new.”

Glidden, an English teacher at Thornton Academy in Saco, said she has significant concerns about the proficiency-based grading system. She wants to develop an ad hoc committee to examine and recommend improvements to the board’s decision-making process.

“I believe it would be a huge mistake to continue down the path (with a 1-4 grading system),” said Glidden, 52. “We should value the voice of teachers in deciding the best way to grade.”

Cloutier, Marcello, Gill, Rosenblatt, Gleysteen, Sither, Giftos, Howard and Read also said they have various concerns about the proficiency-based education model and grading system and believe it should be reviewed by the new board.

Kelley Bouchard can be contacted at 791-6328 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: KelleyBouchard

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: