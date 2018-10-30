Two Buxton residents are making bids to win the Maine House District 22 seat.

Republican Mark Blier and Democrat Richard Fitzgerald are both businessmen running for the seat held by Rep. Jonathan Kinney, R-Limington, who is not seeking re-election.

MARK BLIER Age: 50 Residence: 50 Hall Road, Buxton Party affiliation: Republican Family: Divorced Occupation: Real estate Education: Associate degree, Northern Maine Community College Political/civic experience: Buxton selectman, two years on Buxton Planning Board, several years on Buxton Budget Committee, chairman of town Comprehensive Plan Committee, Bonny Eagle Park trustee

The district includes part of Buxton, part of Limerick, Limington and part of Standish.

Fitzgerald ran for the seat in 2016 but lost to Kinney. Blier is making his first run for a state office.

Both candidates would favor expanding Medicaid as approved by voters in a referendum last year, although both cited funding issues.

Fitzgerald said he’d reach across the aisle to come forward with a spending plan to back the expansion.

Blier said he wants funding sources identified for future years before expanding the program.

Fitzgerald said he supports upgrades of infrastructure like roads and bridges, and improving internet access.

Blier said top issues include the cost of health care and the shortage of employees to fill jobs.

Both candidates are publicly financed under the Maine Clean Election Act. Blier has raised $7,850 and Fitzgerald has raised $15,000, according to the most recent reports posted by the Maine Ethics Commission.

